The Lady Maroons will be in action today at the KHSAA semistate golf tournament in Owensboro.
Madisonville-North Hopkins qualified for the post season by taking the runner-up spot during last week’s Region 2 golf tournament. Lady Maroon junior Karra Tucker was the top overall golfer in that event, claiming the individual championship with a tournament low 68, five strokes ahead of second place Claire Reynolds of Daviess County, who shot a 73.
In the 12 Regional girls golf tournaments held last week, only five golfers turned in sub-70 results. Tucker, along with sophomore Emma Lindemon of Sacred Heart, junior Maddi Benton of Estill County and ninth grader Athena Singh of Rowan County all shot 68s in their respective tournaments.
Senior Madison Borders of Thomas Nelson and sophomore Reagan Ramage of Cooper High School both shot 69s.
Semi State is broken up into three individual tournaments, with qualifiers are from Regions 1-4 playing at site one, 5-8 are playing at site two and 9-12 playing at site three. Borders and Tucker are the only sub-70 qualifiers who will be at the Site One tournament.
The Leachman Buick GMC Cadillac/KHSAA State Finals will be held Oct. 5 and 6 in Bowling Green.
MNHHS Tee Times:
Cameron Todd at 8:10 a.m. on Hole One
Caroline Lovvom at 8:20 a.m. on Hole One
Grace Riddle at 8:30 a.m. on Hole One
Karra Tucker at 8:40 a.m. on Hole One
