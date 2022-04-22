The boys tennis team from Madisonville North extended their regional record to 3-1 on they year with an 8-1 victory over the Lyons of Lyon County on Thursday night. That brings their overall record to 5-4.
According to head coach Bryan Fazenbaker, there were several matches where the scores were not indicative of the level of play. The Lyons, who were region 2 champions in basketball in 2022, weren’t able to display the same skill level as their basketball counterparts in spite of having a player or two that are on both squads.
“Lyon County is producing some very good athletes,” said Fazenbaker. “In spite of the scores, the Lyons were determined and showed a lot of fight. I’m proud of my guys for sticking to the game plan.”
Every Maroon made a contribution to the final score, each winning a point for the team. The Maroons have another busy week coming up with four matches culminating in the Kentucky High School Tennis Coaches Association Sectionals in Bowling Green over the weekend.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.