For the Maroon faithful, the long wait comes to an end tonight when Madisonville-North Hopkins travels to Christian County to face Heritage Christian in their season opener at 7 p.m.
This will be only the second meeting between the Maroons and the Warriors, who joined the KHSAA prior to the start of the 2021-22 season. HCA, which opened in 1994, has competed in the KCAA since 2002.
Last year Madisonville handed HCA a 96-43 loss in their KHSAA debut. The Warriors went on to record a 7-8 record, but were ineligible for post season play. As they have still not been assigned to a district, according to the KHSAA website, it appears that will remain the same for at least one more season.
The Maroons are looking for a big season out of their eight seniors, including Danye Frazier who was fourth on the team’s scoring chart last season with 183 points, and transfer Marcus Eaves, who ended the season as the number 12 scorer in the state with 729 points while playing at Hopkins Central.
The Storm and Lady Maroons will start their seasons on Thursday, while the Lady Storm will get underway on Friday night.
