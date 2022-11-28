For the Maroon faithful, the long wait comes to an end tonight when Madisonville-North Hopkins travels to Christian County to face Heritage Christian in their season opener at 7 p.m.

This will be only the second meeting between the Maroons and the Warriors, who joined the KHSAA prior to the start of the 2021-22 season. HCA, which opened in 1994, has competed in the KCAA since 2002.

