Xzavier Martin was on fire last night when Madisonville-North Hopkins defeated Dawson Springs 11-1 in five at Elmer Kelley Field in Madisonville. In four innings, the sophomore allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out eleven batters on his way to picking up the win for the Maroons.
Madisonville took a 1-0 lead in the first, then added six more in the second to go up 7-0. After allowing Dawson’s only score of the game in the top of the third, on an error, the Maroons would add two more in the bottom half and two in the fifth to ten-run rule the Panthers in five innings.
The Maroons are scheduled for a rematch against the Panthers on Thursday night in Dawson.
1B: P. Mathis, L. Barton, H. Gossett, L. Faulk (2), T. Bess
2B: H. Gossett
BB: P. Mathis (2), L. Barton, L. Cline (4), E. Farmer (3), X. Martin (2), C. Moore
RBIs: L. Barton, H. Gossett (4), L. Faulk (3)
