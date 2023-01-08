Coming back from their Championship run in Panama City Beach during Christmas Break, the Lady Maroons are riding a seven game winning streak after defeating Dawson Springs and Hopkinsville in games on Friday and Saturday. 75-19 on Friday and Hopkinsville 63-51 on Saturday.
On Friday Madisonville traveled to Dawson Springs and scorched the Lady panthers 75-19.
Amari Lovin led the Lady Maroons with 17 points. Riley Sword had 13, Emilee Hallum had 11, Bailey Bryant had eight points, Destiny Whitsell had seven , SaNya Carney finished with six, Kaitlyn McGowan had five, Kaytee Parrish had three, Brylee Baumgardner and Bryanne Johnson both finished with two points, and Taylor Nelson had one point for the Lady Maroons.
For the Lady Panthers, Macy Drennan led with seven points, Gracie Harper had six , Kimberly Hoover, Audrey McCoy and Abby Ward all finished with two points each for Dawson Springs.
Saturday the Lady Maroons won their seventh game in a row after defeating Hopkinsville 63-51. North jumped out to a 13-8 lead on the Lady Tigers in the first quarter and by halftime the Lady Maroons held Hopkinsville to only 13 points headed to the locker rooms with a 32-13 lead.
Coming out of the half the Lady Tigers clawed their way back, outscoring Madisonville 25-16 in the third quarter to go into the final stretch with the Lady Maroons holding onto a 10 points lead. In the final box the Lady Maroons held on at the end to a 63-51 victory.
Emilee Hallum led the Lady Maroons with 21 points hitting seven shots behind the arc. Destiny Whitsell and Riley Sword both finished with 13 , Jaycee Noffsinger had seven, Amari Loven had five and Kailey Barber finished with four points in the game. The Lady Maroons host Calloway County tonight at 7:30.
