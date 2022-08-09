Tuesday night as some late evening storms rolled in it looked like mother nature was going to be the winner in the match between North and UHA in Boys soccer. But finally the sky’s cleared long enough for the match to get started with North winning their home opener against University Heights Academy 4-1.
Starting Goalie Ethan Peyton was replaced by Senior Will Sampson early in the game due to a hand injury. Sampson had two saves in the game. Maverick Peyton, Ivan Juarez, Eli Redpath and JJ Brown all had one goal each. With the win North moves to 2-0.
The Maroons get a brief break before heading to Bowling Green on Saturday night to face Bowling Green High School.
