The Lady Maroons are off to a 6-4 start to the 2022 season after knocking off Henderson County in four sets on the road on Tuesday night.
Madisonville was led with 22 kills by Kendra White and 36 assists by Amya King to claim victory over the Lady Colonels. As a whole the Lady Maroons posted 43 kills, five blocks, 36 assists and 85 digs.
After winning their opening sets 25-17 and 25-14, Madisonville gave up the third set to Henderson 25-23, but bounced back in the fourth to claim a resounding 25-12 win.
The Lady Maroons will return to action on Monday when they host Ohio County at 7 p.m.
