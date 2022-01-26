OWENSBORO — Kenyata Carbon poured in a game-best 30 points to help the Owensboro High School boys basketball team hold off visiting Kale Gaither and Madisonville-North Hopkins for a 63-58 victory Tuesday night at the OHS gymnasium.
Carbon finished with 18 points in the first half, helping the Red Devils (14-5) pull out to a 30-21 advantage at intermission.
The Maroons (13-7) didn’t fold, however. Gaither scored 12 of his team-high 28 points in the third quarter to keep them within striking distance, trailing 45-37 entering the final period.
Gaither knocked down a 3-pointer to pull North within 52-49 with 4:35 remaining, but Carbon answered with a pull-up jumper and a pair of free throws that pushed OHS back to a seven-point lead. The Maroons clawed back to within a single possession on Brayden Butler’s 3 that trimmed the deficit to 61-58 with 20.1 seconds remaining.
Facing fullcourt pressure, OHS — which had struggled at the free-throw line — didn’t settle for foul shots. Instead, the Red Devils worked the ball downcourt to Kanye Johnson, who scored a layup with 10.5 seconds left. North couldn’t respond at the other end.
Zach Tow finished with 11 points for the Maroons, who hadn’t played since Jan. 18.
“Our guys didn’t quit,” North coach Jon Newton said. “We battled the whole game. It was a nice high school game right there, both teams played hard. We came out on the short end of this night, but this is the first time we’ve been on the court in a week due to COVID and all that. I’m proud of my guys, the way they came out and battled tonight on a short work week.
“To go on the road — obviously, we’d like to come out of here with the win — but right we’re looking for growth, we’re looking for things we can improve on, and we saw some things tonight.”
The Maroons return to action Friday when they host Webster County.
NORTH HOPKINS 13 10 14 21 — 58
OWENSBORO 13 17 15 18 — 63
Madisonville-North Hopkins (58) — Gaither 28, Tow 11, Butler 5, Gaines 5, Martin 5, Cheirs 2, Rodgers 2.
Owensboro (63) — Carbon 30, Wales 13, Glover 5, Taylor 5, Johnson 4, Rogers 3, Talbott 2, Powell 1.
