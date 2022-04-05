On Tuesday afternoon, Madisonville-North Hopkins was scheduled to face its toughest opponent yet this year in the form of the Louisville’s Fern Creek High School (9-0), the number two ranked baseball team in Kentucky according to Maxpreps. But mother nature had other plans.
While it was raining here in Kentucky, the area around Fort Walton Beach, FL was under a Tornado Watch. Area schools were dismissed and the Fort Walton Beach Bash games scheduled to be played at the local high school fields, were canceled.
The coaching staff said organizers offered to move the game to a public field nearby, but the Maroon staff was uncomfortable playing baseball during a tornado watch. Fern Creek instead scheduled a game against Owensboro Catholic.
The Maroons will get today off, hopefully giving the weather time to improve, before they are scheduled to play Hancock County tomorrow at noon.
