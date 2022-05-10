The Lady Maroons headed north of the Ohio River last night to face the Mount Vernon Lady Wildcats in the next to last game of their regular season schedule.
Madisonville-North Hopkins got things going in the top of the second inning when Paige Patterson reached on a ground ball single to second. She was then driven home on a line drive to center by Kennedy Justice. Justice would then score on an error that put Jaycee Noffsinger on base. Another error would allow Zoe Davis to score making it 3-0.
Mount Vernon battled back in the bottom of the third, scoring a pair of runs to tighten Madisonville’s lead to 3-2.
In the top of the fourth, Davis led off with a single and then reached second on an error. She was sent home by a had ground ball to center by Noffsinger. Brenna Sherman then double before a three-run homer by Amber Osborne made it 7-2. Chloe Young followed that up with another homer to extend the Lady Maroon lead to 8-2.
The Lady Maroons would add another run top of the seventh when Justice scored fielder’s choice by Sherman, making it 9-2. Davis would then score on a single by Osborne to put Madisonville up 10-2.
That score would hold through the bottom half although the Lady Wildcats had two runners in scoring position.
Paige Patterson earned the win.
1B: Z. Davis 1, J. Noffsinger 2, A. Osborne 1, P. Patterson 1, K. Justice 2
2B: B. Sherman 1, Z. Davis 1
HR: A. Osborne 1, C. Young 1
RBIs: J. Noffsinger 2, B. Sherman 1, A. Osborne 4, C. Young 1, K. Justice 1
