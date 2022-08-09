The Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons soundly defeated Hopkinsville on the road Monday night by a 5-1 decision to open the season on a high note.
Six Madisonville-North Hopkins players combined for five goals and five assists on the night. Sophomore Eli Redpath grabbed four points by netting it twice for the Maroons. Junior Maverick Peyton picked up three points with a goal and assist. Senior Ivan Juarez also picked up three points with a goal and assist. Senior Ryerson Brower picked up two points with an unassisted goal. Senior JJ Brown picked up two points with two assists and senior Dru Lile picked up one point with a lone assist.
Senior keeper Will Sampson had two saves and allowed the only Hopkinsville goal while senior Ethan Peyton had one save.
In total, Hopkinsville scored one goal on three shots while Madisonville-North Hopkins scored five goals on 11 total shots.
Senior Miguel Manana scored the lone unassisted goal for Hopkinsville for two points on the night. Senior Kenneth McMickens had 11 saves for Hopkinsville.
Madisonville-North Hopkins played hosted UHA last night after press time. Their next game will be on the road against Bowling Green on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m.
