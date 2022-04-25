Heritage Christian Academy broke a 3-3 with a run in the top of the 7th and then ended the game with the tying run on third and the go ahead run on second for the Storm. HCA led off the 7th with a single by JJ Thompson who then stole second but was thrown out stealing by Chase Brasher for the first out of the inning. David Jent then walked and stole second and Weston Powell followed with a double to score Jent.
The Storm then threatened in the bottom of the seventh. Ian Kinkade got a one out single and stole second. He then moved to third on a ground out and then Jadon Brasher reached on HBP and stole second. Tra Fowler then got Gage Brasher to bounce out to Fowler for the last out.
The Storm tied the game in the bottom of the 6th when Taylor Rodgers got a one out walk, then stole second and scored on a single by Chase Brasher.
Tyler McKinney went the distance for the Storm. He gave up 7 hits 4 runs, 1 earned and 9 strikeouts.
Fowler got the win in relief for HCA going 2 2/3 giving up 1 run on 2 hits with 4 strikeouts.
Tyler McKinney went 2-4 at the plate with a double and single, one RBI and a stolen base. HCA improved to 4-5 in KHSAA games and Central dropped to 1-11. Central will be at home vs Caldwell on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
HCA 003 000 1 — 4
HCC 020 011 0 — 3
Batting:
1B: T. McKinney, I. Kinkade, C. Brasher
2B: T. McKinney
RBIs: C. Brasher, T. McKinney
BB: C. Brasher, T. McKinney (2), J. Brasher, G. Brasher (2), T. Rodgers, B. Browning (3)
