Thursday night the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons took their seventh lose this year at the hand of the Hopkinsville Tigers, falling to 0-7 on the season.

Madisonville failed to get their bats going early, not picking up their first hit of the contest until the top of the third inning. In the meantime, Hopkinsville managed to score in the second, then carried a 5-0 lead into to the top of the sixth inning, where the Maroons finally got on the board.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.