Thursday night the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons took their seventh lose this year at the hand of the Hopkinsville Tigers, falling to 0-7 on the season.
Madisonville failed to get their bats going early, not picking up their first hit of the contest until the top of the third inning. In the meantime, Hopkinsville managed to score in the second, then carried a 5-0 lead into to the top of the sixth inning, where the Maroons finally got on the board.
In Madisonville's next to last at bat, Cadence Gibson walked and both Tanner Bess and Xavier Martin were hit by pitches to load the bases. The Tigers walked in the the Maroons' first run of the night. A balk by the pitcher then sent the second runner across the plate to make it 5-2.
The Maroons held the Tigers in the bottom half, but were unable to mount a comeback in the top of the seventh, bringing the game to a close at 5-2.
Xzavier Martin took the loss for the Maroons, he went two and thirds innings, allowing three runs on one hit while striking out two. Evan Wilson and Cadence Gibson each recorded a hit in the game.
Gibson and Evan Wilson were each scored with a hit.
Madisonville 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 - 2
Hopkinsville 0 1 2 1 1 0 - 5
