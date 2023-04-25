Despite dropping a pair of games this week, Madisonville-North Hopkins has remained competitive.
Madisonville 4, Henderson 5On Monday, the Maroons hosted regional rival Henderson County, jumping out to a lead they held until the sixth inning.
Updated: April 26, 2023 @ 6:37 pm
Despite dropping a pair of games this week, Madisonville-North Hopkins has remained competitive.
Madisonville 4, Henderson 5On Monday, the Maroons hosted regional rival Henderson County, jumping out to a lead they held until the sixth inning.
In the bottom of the first, Evan Lear hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Gibson to give Madisonville a 1-0 lead. That score held until the bottom of the third, when Lear hit into a double play that again sent Gibson across the plate. Then Tomas Olvera scored on a wild pitch in the fourth to put the Maroons up 30.
The Colonels scored one in the top of the fifth, but Madisonville battled back in the bottom half, when Gabriel Ellis scored on an error to make it 4-1.
In the top of the sixth Henderson County mounted a three-run-game-tying rally to head into the seventh and final inning with the game tied at 4-4.
Henderson added the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh to take a 5-4 lead into the bottom of the inning. Madisonville managed to load the bases with two outs. With a full count, Ryder Sandidge e took strike three looking to end the game with a Henderson Colonels win 5-4.
Eric Farmer got the nod to start the game for the Maroons and went six innings, Allowing seven hits and four runs, and striking out five. Maroon Tomas Olvera took the loss for Madisonville allowing one run, zero hits, in one inning.
Maroon Cadence Gibson went 2 of 4 at the plate to lead the Maroons. Maroon Courtland Gibson, AJ Hogart, and Ryder Sandidge where all credited with a hit apiece for the Maroons.
TB: C.Gibson 2, R. Sandidge 1, C. Gibson 1, AJ Hogart 1 HBP: B. Gossett SF: E. Lear SB: G. Ellis 2, R. Sandidge, X. Martin , C. Gibson, C. Gibson E: E. Lear 2, R. Sandidge
On Tuesday the Maroons headed to Ohio County, taking a tough 6-1 loss at the hand of the Eagles.
Madisonville 1, Ohio County 6Ohio County jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, then added a run in the second and three in the third to hold a 6-0 lead headed into the top of the sixth inning.
Madisonville managed to put a run up in the top of the sixth after Evan Lear hit a hard ground ball to right field to score Candence Gibson from third for their only run of the night. Ohio County went on to hold the Maroons in the top of the seventh to take a 6-1 win.
Cadence Gibson took the loss for the Maroons, allowing three hits, three runs, over one and one-third inning. Madisonville’s AJ Hogart, Evan Lear, and Ryder Sandidge all collected a hit for the Maroons in the game.
TB: R. Sandidge 1, E. Lear 1, AJ Hogart 1 SB: C. Gibson E: R. Sandidge, E. Farmer, X. Martin
