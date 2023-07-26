Golf season is underway for the Maroons, who’ve already got four golf tournaments under their belt in the first week of the 2023 season.

On Saturday Madisonville traveled to Ben Hawes Country Club in Hawesville, finishing third in the overall standings by just one stroke. Austin Crick led the way for the Maroons, shooting a team low 76. All eight members of the squad shot an 86 or lower.

