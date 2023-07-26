Golf season is underway for the Maroons, who’ve already got four golf tournaments under their belt in the first week of the 2023 season.
On Saturday Madisonville traveled to Ben Hawes Country Club in Hawesville, finishing third in the overall standings by just one stroke. Austin Crick led the way for the Maroons, shooting a team low 76. All eight members of the squad shot an 86 or lower.
On Monday the Maroons headed to Henderson County, taking a second place spot in a field of 20 teams. Gavin Sheets led the way for Madisonville with a 75, finishing in a tie for fourth out of 112 golfers.
Things were tight in Calvert City on Tuesday where the top seven of 18 teams finished within 18 strokes of one another. Madisonville’s 316 was good enough to place them sixth in a tournament. Austin Crick led the way for the Maroons, shooting a 72 to end in a three-way tie for third.
The Maroons were in action at home on Wednesday, but results were not in as of press time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.