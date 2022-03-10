The Maroons boys tennis team came out victorious in their season opener at home against Paducah Tilghman.
Despite fairly warm temperatures when matches got under way, the weather got progressively colder while the Maroons moved in the opposite direction, splitting the singles portion of the contest 3-3 then winning the overall match by winning 2 of the 3 doubles matches.
According to their coach, the biggest win for the team came in the form of two losses by the teams 2 top players.
“Nate (Crick) and Aidan (Brummer) both lost in their singles matches then paired together to lose their doubles matches against two quality players from Tilghman,” said coach Bryan Fazenbaker. “For the first time in his career, Nate came from a set down to even his singles match, then narrowly lost in a third set super tiebreaker, 8-10. I could not be more proud of that young man. He has put a lot of work into his game this year, and it shows.”
The pair then lost another nailbiter 8-6 against their singles opponent.
The teams two other doubles teams were the difference in the match. Eli Dunn and Braeden Bell won their doubles match 8-2 to tie the overall match. Then it all came down to the number three doubles match, pitting Lukas Ramey and Adam Tagg against Paducah’s Hunter Shelby and Banks Lafont. Ramey and Tagg held on to win a close match 8-6. That made the final 5-4 in the favor of the frozen home team.
The Lady Maroons were also in action last. Those results were not in as of press time.
