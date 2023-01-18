DSC_7132.JPG

Destiny Whitsell lines up a free throw during recent Lady Maroon action. The junior had eight points in Madisonville’s loss to Owensboro Catholic on Tuesday.

 Matt Hughes

The Lady Maroons (12-5) traveled to Owensboro Tuesday to take on the Region 3 leading Owensboro Catholic (13-4), their second game in a row to move to 12-5 on the season. Although the Lady Aces never completely outmatched Madisonville, they managed to inch away quarter by quarter.

Madisonville struggled to put points on the board in the first quarter, and where held to only five points by Owensboro Catholic. The Lady Maroon defense, however, only gave up 13 to the Lady Aces in the period, so the pair headed into the second box with the Lady Maroons trailing 13-5.

