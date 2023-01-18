The Lady Maroons (12-5) traveled to Owensboro Tuesday to take on the Region 3 leading Owensboro Catholic (13-4), their second game in a row to move to 12-5 on the season. Although the Lady Aces never completely outmatched Madisonville, they managed to inch away quarter by quarter.
Madisonville struggled to put points on the board in the first quarter, and where held to only five points by Owensboro Catholic. The Lady Maroon defense, however, only gave up 13 to the Lady Aces in the period, so the pair headed into the second box with the Lady Maroons trailing 13-5.
Catholic picked up a few more in the second quarter, outscoring Madisonville 19-11 to head to the locker rom with a 32-16 lead.
Amari Lovan provided the Lady Maroons a third quarter spark, nailing a pair of triples and putting up a total of eight points in the box, but the Lady Aces still managed to pull away. Madisonville headed into the final quarter trailing 53-31.
Madisonville played a much tighter game in the final eight minutes of play, but it wasn’t enough to hold off Owensboro Catholic, who still managed to outpace the Lady Maroons 12-11 to take a 65-42 win.
Amari Lovan led the Lady Maroons with 12 points, Jaycee Noffsinger added 10, Destiny Whitsell had eight, Emilee Hallum had six, Riley Sword finished with four, and Brylee Johnson finished with two points in the game.
The Lady Maroons head to Henderson tonight to face the Region 2 leading Lady Colonels. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.
