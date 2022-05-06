No. 15 Madisonville-North Hopkins connected on five homeruns in last night’s win over No. 13 Warren East, ten-run ruling the Lady Raiders after just five shutout innings to claim a 10-0 win. Freshman Mackenzie Stoltz was dominant from the circle and completed her own win with a walk-off homer.
Lead-off batter Zoe Davis and number three batter Brenna Sherman set the tone for Madisonville, nailing one run homers over the right field wall to give the Lady Maroons and an early 2-0 lead.
A fly ball single by Chloe Young in the third would result in three more runs coming in following an error by Warren East’s third baseman, giving Madisonville a 5-0 lead.
Kaydence Seargant slugged a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth to extend the Lady Maroon’s lead to six, then in the bottom of the fifth, another dinger from Sherman and a three run walk-off homer by Mackenzie Stoltz brought the game to the an abrupt end at 10-0.
Sherman was 2-for-2 on the night with a pair of homeruns and a walk.
Stoltz, who brought the game to an end with her walk-off shot also got the win. Through five innings she allowed just three hits and no runs while striking out four.
The Lady Maroons are scheduled to play Owensboro, Hancock County and Elizabethtown today in the Owensboro Catholic Classic.
1B: Zoe Davis 1, J. Noffsinger 1, C. Young 1, A. Osbrone 2, P. Patterson 1
HR: K. Seargent 1, B. Sherman 2, Z. Davis 1, M. Stoltz 1
RBIs: M. Stoltz 3, B. Sherman 2, C. Young 2, Z. Davis 1, K. Seargent 1
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.