Thursday night the Lady Maroons blasted the Lady Tigers in the second half to claim the district title 6-2.
The first half of the game was close but the Lady Maroons opened up a big lead to close out the game. Madisonville was led by Sophomore Madison Hill with two goals and two assist, Kailey Barber finished with two goals, Lillie Carman added a goal and two assist in the match, and Kennedy Justice finished the night with one goal and one assist for the Lady Maroons. Goalkeeper Kaytee Parish finished with one save for the night.
After the game the All District team was announced from each team For the Madisonville-North Hopkins Lady Maroons : Kailey Barber, Lillie Carman, Kennedy Justice, Ella Knight , Mia Newcom, Morgan Spain and Emily Toney.
For Hopkins County Central Lady Storm: Priya Holmes, Chloe Mackey, Lillie Melton, Brooklyn Clark and Kenzie Tucker.
Caldwell County Lady Tigers :Rachel McClung, Avery Ritchey and Keegan Miller.
The Lady Maroons will start the Regional tournament in Hopkinsville Monday against Crittenden County
