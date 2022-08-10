Sports reporter
North Hopkins’ boys golf team took home third place in a field of 20 teams in Hancock County on Monday.
The team was led by Paul Harris who shot a career best 74 and Ben Dickerson with a 75.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 2:49 am
