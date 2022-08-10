North finishes in Third in Hancock County

Madisonville North Hopkins Boys Golf team finished in third place this past Monday in Hancock County.

North Hopkins’ boys golf team took home third place in a field of 20 teams in Hancock County on Monday.

The team was led by Paul Harris who shot a career best 74 and Ben Dickerson with a 75.

