Madisonville Norths boys tennis team ran into a talented group of Mustangs from McCracken County Thursday night in Paducah.
Coach Bryan Fazenbaker was disappointed in the outcome but not with his team’s effort.
“Their skill level is a notch or two above ours at every position on the ladder,” said Fazenbaker. “But my guys played hard and showed we can play a fairly high level of tennis ourselves. And for the first time this season I saw genuine improvement from several players since our last match.”
The overall match score was 9-0 in favor of the Mustangs. But their were pockets of brilliance on both sides of the net. Keegan (Terrone), the Mustangs top player and one of the best players in Western Kentucky, had his hands full with the Maroon’s Nathaniel Crick. That scenario, lopsided score with a competitive match, repeated itself all night.
The Maroons are back in action tonight at home against Christian County.
