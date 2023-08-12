Madisonville-North Hopkins High School boys soccer won their home opener Thursday night against Caldwell County, shutting the Tigers out 13-0.
North scored four goals within the first ten minutes of the game which set the momentum and tempo for the remainder of play.
“It was a very good team win,” North Hopkins head coach Christakis Agisilaou said. “We shared the ball extremely well and the boys were unselfish in the attack. The little things we have been working on at practice is showing. Overall a great performance from the team.”
Maverick Peyton scored five goals, Logan Terry scored two goals, Eli Redpath scored two goals, Kyle Yates scored two goals, Owen Fulkerson scored one goal and Benjamin Schneider scored one goal.
Goalie Hunter Gamblin allowed zero goals scored.
“It was all together a solid team performance, although we have tons of individual talent on this team we teach team mentality and togetherness.”
North will host St. Xavier, a “huge game” according to Agisilaou, tonight starting at 6p.m.
