This week’s schedule has been a tough one for the Lady Maroons. On Tuesday they fell to Owensboro Catholic, the top team in the 3rd Region, before heading north to Henderson on Thursday, where they met the 2nd Region’s top team, Henderson County to continue a three game skid that started last Friday night.
Despite hanging with the Lady Colonels through three quarters, Madisonville just couldn’t topple the Region 2 leading Lady Colonels.
Henderson jumped out quickly on Madisonville in the first quarter, taking a 16-4 lead over Madisonville by the end of the first eight minutes.
The Lady Maroons offense outscored the Lady Colonels 10-7 in the second period to pull within nine points by the break, heading to the locker room down 23-14.
Junior Destiny Whitsell led a rally in the third quarter, putting up seven points of her own as Madisonville cut three more points off of the Henderson County lead to head into the fourth trailing 33-27.
But Madisonville’s offense went cold in the fourth, and Henderson took advantage. The Lady Colonels exploded, outscoring the Lady Maroons 20-9 to seal a 53-36 win.
With the loss the Lady Maroons drop to 12-6 on the season. They set at 6-4 in the region and 2-1 in the District.
Destiny Whitsell led the Lady Maroons with 13 points and going 5-6 from the stripe. Jaycee Noffsinger had nine, Riley Sword had seven, Amari Lovan finished with four, and Kailey Barber had three in the game.
The Lady Maroons will host Lyon county (5-11) Monday night with tipoff scheduled for 7:30pm.
