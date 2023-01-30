Friday night the Madisonville North Hopkins Maroons boys and girls team traveled to Caldwell County and easily grabbed the wins in both games.
In the first game the Lady Maroons faced the Lady Tigers and grabbed their 14th win of the season after cruising passed Caldwell County 62-34.
Lady Maroon Destiny Whitsell came out and led the Lady Maroons in the first quarter with 10 points. Norths Defense held the Lady Tigers to only two to take early 22-2 lead.
The Lady Tigers came alive on offense in the second quarter to combine for 10 points but couldn’t keep Madisonville from scoring and by halftime the Lady Maroons held a 36-12 lead.
Coming out in the second half Madisonville’s Destiny Whitsell kept the hot hand and put up six more points while Lady Maroon Amari Lovan added seven points of her own to lead the Lady Maroons to a 57-23 lead going into the final quarter.
The Lady Tigers outscored Madisonville in the fourth quarter 11-5 but the damage was already done and the Lady Maroons won 62-34.
Destiny Whitsell led the Lady Maroons with 20 points knocking down 10 of 15 shots. Riley Sword finished with 11, Amari Lovan had nine, Jaycee Noffsinger and SaNya Carney both finished with six points in the game, Emilee Hallum had five, Kailey Barber had three, and Bryanne Johnson had two points in the game.
North Hopkins Boys vs Caldwell County
In the night cap the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons cruised to a 86-35 win over the Tigers.
The Maroons controlled the tip and after a few quick trips up and jumped out to a early 3-0 lead after freshman DeAaron Watkins nailed a three. The game got a little sloppy with both teams turning the ball over several times until the Maroons Javion Martin nailed a triple to put Madisonville up 6-0. Madisonville’s defense held the Tigers to four points and by the end of the first quarter the Maroons had a 14-4 lead.
In the second quarter Madisonville’s Javion Martin went off nailing three shots from behind the arc for a total of 15 points in the second quarter to lead the Maroons to a 16 point halftime lead.
In the second half the Tigers managed to add 14 points in the third but could not keep up with the Maroons and allowed Madisonville to add 24 more points to take a blistering 60-30 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Things just got worse for the Tigers in the final quarter after the Maroons took their starters out and Madisonville put up another 26 points to put the game away with a final score of 86-35. With the win the Maroons are now 16-7 on the season, 9-3 in the regions, and 4-0 in the District.
Javion Martin led the Maroons with 20 points nailing four of six from behind the arc. Brayden Butler had 12 points and went two of two from three point land, DeAaron Watkins finished with 11, Marcus Eaves had nine, Tre Carney had six, Montae Ratliff and Landen Smith both finished with five, Antonio Grant had four, Lajuan McAdoo and Daven Cheirs both had three points, Nyeem Peyton, Danye Frazier, Quintin Rodgers and Maverick Peyton all finished with two points in the game
