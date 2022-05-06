Madisonville-North Hopkins was leading halfway through last night’s meeting with Daviess County, but the Panthers flipped the script in the last three innings, going on to claim a 9-2 victory on the back of six errors by the Maroons.
Daviess County drew first blood, taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning that held up until the bottom of the third, when Parker Mathis singled, then got driven in by a Luke Barton sacrifice for the tie. An inning later Ty Wheeler and Landon Cline walked, setting up a go ahead one run single by Tanner Bess that put the Maroons in front 2-1.
That lead quickly evaporated in the fifth when the Panthers put up three runs to jump back in front 4-2. They added another two in the sixth and three in the seventh to claim a 9-2 win over the Maroons and Elmer Kelley Stadium.
Tomas Olvera was scored with the loss. Through 4.1 innings he allowed three hits and three earned runs while striking out three.
Junior Tanner Bess was perfect at the plate, going 3-for-3 with an RBI.
The Maroons are scheduled to play at Owensboro Catholic today at noon.
1B: T. Bess 3, P. Mathis 1, H. Gossett 1
RBIs: L. Barton 1, T. Bess 1
