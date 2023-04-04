The Maroons continue to look for that breakthrough win, dropping two games this week to fall to 0-11 on the season.
Madisonville-North 0
Madisonville-North 0
George Rogers Clark 11
On Monday Madisonville-North Hopkins traveled to Clark County to face George Rogers Clark High School. The Maroons failed to get a hit in the contest, only managing to spoil a perfect game by picking up a pair of walks.
Aidan Arp took the loss for the Maroons, surrendering six runs on five hits in one inning. Cadence Gibson threw 42 pitches in relief, ginving up two hits and three runs while Briar Gossett allowed no hits but two runs through two innings.
Madisonville-North 4
Hamilton Heights 7
Madisonville gave up the lead early on Tuesday against Hamilton Heights (Arcadia), IN and were never able to overcome the deficit, falling 7-4.
Erric Farmer took the mound for the Maroons, throwing the complete game.
Hamilton Heights took the lead in the top of the first inning with a triple to score one run for a early 1-0 lead. They would add three more in the third to go up 4-0.
Madisonville hit the board in the bottom of the fourth when Eric Farmer sent a pop fly to left field to score A.J. Hogart from second to make it 4-1.
Hamilton Heights added another run in the fifth inning to make it 5-1 going into the bottom half, where the Maroons scored two off the bats of Xzavier Martin and Tomas Olvera to make it 5-3.
Hamilton Heights stretched their lead back to four in the top of the seventh, scoring a pair. In their final at bat, the Maroons scored on run off the bat of Eric Lear for a final of 7-4.
Erric Farmer took the loss for the Maroons, he went seven innings allowing eight hits and seven runs.
The Maroons had nine hits in the game. Gibson led the way, going three-for-four. Xavier Martin, Olivera, Lear and Farmer each had one hit and one RBI each.
3B: Martin
