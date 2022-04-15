Madisonville-North Hopkins girls’ tennis took all three doubles matches, and split six singles matches to claim a 6-3 victory Thursday at home over Ft. Campbell on Thursday.
Megan Oakley made it through her No. 1 seed match fairly easily, losing just one game in an 8-1 win over Lawson Anderson.
Emily Pinkerton fought toe-to-toe with Isabella Espinoza in the No. 2 seed match, but the Lady Eagle fended off her challenger, 9-7, in a tiebreaker contest.
Emma Henson was an 8-2 victor in the No. 3 seed tilt, knocking out Alex Stearns.
Ft. Campbell’s Adriana Cuestas (No. 4) and Hannah Corrales (No. 5) were both 8-0 winners over Danyel Reynolds and Grace Brumfield, respectively.
Emma Tagg was a straight game winner in the No. 6 seed match, 8-0, over Jaeda Hughes.
Albany Ray and Macey Browning finished as 8-3 winners in the No. 1 seed doubles match, defeating Anderson and Stearns.
The No. 2 seed pairing of Randi Cruz and Paige Brummer took their match against Espinoza and Cuestas, 8-4.
Addyson Raymer and Avery Henson completed the sweep in the doubles matches, winning the No. 3 seed pairing, 8-0, over Hughes and Hannah Corrales.
