Madisonville-North Hopkins senior Tamarcus (Marcus) Eaves was named Region 2 Co-Player of the year on Friday, when the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches (KABC) announced its 2023 list of the top players from each of Kentucky’s 16 regions.
After transferring from Hopkins County Central following his junior year, Eaves stepped into a leadership role with the Maroons, going on to average 19.9 points per game.
“I’m so happy for Marcus and his family!” said Maroon head coach Jon Newton. “Such a great award for a great player and a great kid! Marcus has put in the time and effort to win this award. Night in and night out he is the focal point of our opponents game plan.”
As a junior playing for Hopkins County Central, Eaves finished the 2021-22 season 12th in the state in scoring, averaging 26 points per game. Although his current year numbers are lower, that has a lot to do with how opponents have prepared to play against him.
“Everything is geared on how to slow him down or limit his looks,” Newton said. “Marcus has done a really good job of adapting from game to game and finding ways to having an impact on the game! On behalf of the Maroons family and the Maroons basketball program we are really proud of Marcus and this accomplishment.”
Eaves will share that honor with Henderson County’s Gerard Thomas. Thomas has averaged 18.4 PPG this season.
The last Maroon to collect the honor was Kenny White Jr in 2020. White is currently playing at the collegiate level for Murray State.
Crittenden County’s Taylor Guess took Player of the Year honors on the girls side.
The 2023 coaches of the year were University Heights boys coach Melvin Brown and Union County girls coach Cory Coble.
