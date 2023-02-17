Madisonville-North Hopkins senior Tamarcus (Marcus) Eaves was named Region 2 Co-Player of the year on Friday, when the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches (KABC) announced its 2023 list of the top players from each of Kentucky’s 16 regions.

After transferring from Hopkins County Central following his junior year, Eaves stepped into a leadership role with the Maroons, going on to average 19.9 points per game.

