Madisonville North Hopkins girls tennis wrapped up there season Monday night during regional play.
In the first match North Hopkins Emily Pinkerton faced Aragon Espinoza (Fort Campbell) with Pinkerton taking the win 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 (13-11). Pinkerton ended up losing her second match despite a good effort to Hopkinsville No. 1 seed Sophie Maddux.
North’s Megan Oakley faced her first opponent Emma Peake (Caldwell) taking the win 6-0, 6-0. Oakley lost her next match to Henderson No. 1 seed Zoe Lawrence in the Quarterfinals 6-3,6-3
In doubles action 8th graders Addyson Raymer, and Avery Henson lost to Union county 6-1,6-3 but gained a lot of good experience according to Norths coach Kayla Arnott.
