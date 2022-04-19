The Lady Maroons claimed two wins last night in a doubleheader against Dawson Springs at home. The wins advances Madisonville to 12-2 on the season.
In game one, Paige Patterson threw a three inning no hitter, striking out six. She gave up two walks in the game.
The Lady Maroons scored six runs in the first inning, and then five each in the second and third to claim a 16-0 victory.
Chloe Young went 2-for-2 from the plate and took one walk.
1B: Z. Davis, A. Jones, C. Young (2), A. Osborne.
BB: Z. Davis, K. Littlepage, J. Noffsinger (2), C. Young, A. Osborne, M. Stoltz
RBIs: A. Jones, C. Young (3), A. Osborne, S. Skeen, K. Rogers
Although it was being played at North Hopkins, game two of the doubleheader was technically a home game for the Lady Panthers. According to the Dawson Springs coaching staff, the team’s field was destroyed by the Dec. 10 tornado leaving them unable to host games. All of their practices since season started have been held indoors.
The Lady Maroons called up much of their JV squad for the contest, but that didn’t mean they let up on the Lady Panthers. Madisonville posted six runs in the first, four in the second and five in the third to bring the game to an early close.
Hayleigh Perdue also threw a no hitter, striking out nine. She only missed out on a perfect game by hitting two batters. She was perfect from the plate, getting three hits in three at bats.
The Lady Maroons will host Caldwell County on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m.
1B: A. Jones, A. McGuire, K. Littlepage, H. Perdue (3), K. Rogers
2B: A. Prow, S. Skeen
3B: A Prow
BB: A. Jones, A. McGuire (2), K. Littlepage (2), K. Rogers (2), K. Patterson
