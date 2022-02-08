What started as a fairly even contest for the Lady Maroons last night at home turned into a complete rout of Hancock County after a 29-3 third quarter catapulted Madisonville to a 74-28 win. Ten different Lady Maroon players scored in the contest.
Emilee Hallum drew first blood for Madisonville, sinking a three to put the Lady Maroons on top and setting the tone for the night. In addition to Hallum, three other Madisonville players got on the board in the first eight minutes, including Camryn LaGrange, Jaycee Noffsinger and Destiny Whitsell, with their squad coming out on top 15-7.
The Lady Hornets battled back to start the second half, cutting the Lady Maroons’ lead to five before head coach Jeff Duvall put his ladies in attack mode. Madisonville started a full court press that seemed to frustrate the Hancock County offense and allowed the Lady Maroons to pull out to a ten point lead before finally settling in at 28-20 for the half. Five Madisonville players got in on the action in the half, including Amari Lovan, Whitsell, Hallum, Noffsinger and Kailey Barber.
The Lady Maroons kept up the pressure to open the second half, and the full court press continued to bewilder Hancock County. What started as a 19-3 run ended in a 29-3 rout of the Lady Hornets that gave Madisonville a 57-23 lead headed into the final quarter. LaGrange, Lovan, Whitsell, Hallum and Noffsinger all scored in the period.
The final eight minutes of the game were all about the young Lady Maroons, and they didn’t disappoint. Four bench players got on the board for Madisonville, outscoring Hancock County 17-5. Freshman Kaytee Parish sank a pair of three, while freshman Brylee Baumgardner seemed surprised to sink a tre of her own.
Destiny Whitsell led the Lady Maroons with 16, while she was joined in double digits by LaGrange (11), Noffsinger (11) and Hallum (10). Also scoring for Madisonville were Lovan (8), Parish (6), Barber (4) Baumgardner (3), Katelyn McGowan (3) and Chloe Young (2).
Madisonville travels to Caldwell County on Thursday with a tip-off at 6 p.m. The two teams last met on Jan. 24, the Lady Maroons defeated the Lady Tigers 67-28.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.