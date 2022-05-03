After multiple cancellations due to rain, No. 15 Madisonville-North Hopkins finally got their chance to take on the top team in the 2nd Region last night when they welcomed No. 5 Henderson County to Madisonville, just a day after knocking off No. 6 Daviess County.
That game didn’t go go as well as the previous night, as the Lady Colonels used a five-run third inning to put themselves on top and eventually claim a 9-5 victory. They are now the only team without a loss in regional play.
The Lady Colonels scored one run in the first, then exploded in the the third inning with five runs to take a 6-0 lead. But back-to-back homers from Jaycee Noffsinger and Brenna Sherman in the bottom fourth put the Lady Maroons right back into it at 6-3.
Both teams added one to their total in the fifth, making it 7-4. Then Henderson outscored the Lady Maroons 2-1 in the sixth to take a 9-5 lead that would stand for the rest of the game.
Hayleigh Perdue was scored with the loss. Through three innings she allowed three hits and one earned run while striking out one. Paige Patterson was in the circle for four, giving up four hits and three earned runs.
She also struck out one batter.
Henderson advances to 21-1 on the season, while Madisonville remains firmly in second place in the region at 16-4. Henderson’s only loss this season so far was to Gibson Southern High School from Fort Branch, Ind.
The Lady Maroons are scheduled to host Union County (10-14) on Thursday and will then welcome #12 Warren East to town on Friday for their last scheduled home game of the regular season. They will then travel for a three-game stand in the Owensboro Catholic Classic.
1B: Z. Davis 1
2B: K. Justice 1, Z. Davis 1
HR: B. Sherman 1, J. Noffsinger
RBIs: J. Noffsinger 2, Z. Davis 1, B. Sherman 1, A. Osborne 1
