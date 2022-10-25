Block

Kaitlyn Orange (11) and Abbey Harberson (8) block an attempt by Webster County during the Second Region tournament in Henderson Monday. The Lady Maroons advanced to the semifinals with a 3-0 win.

 by TJ Brasher/Sports repzorter/tbrasher@the-messenger.com

Madisonville-North Hopkins’ volleyball team made quick work of its opponent Monday at Henderson County to advance to the next round of the Second Region tournament.

The Lady Maroons were never challenged by Webster County, earning a 3-0 match win with sets of 25-9, 25-8, and 25-10.

