Madisonville-North Hopkins’ volleyball team made quick work of its opponent Monday at Henderson County to advance to the next round of the Second Region tournament.
The Lady Maroons were never challenged by Webster County, earning a 3-0 match win with sets of 25-9, 25-8, and 25-10.
The victory sets up a semifinal tilt against Crittenden County (19-14) tonight at 6 p.m. at Henderson County High School.
MNHHS (27-10) handled the Lady Rockets in their second match of the season, 3-0, in Marion. Since 2003, the Lady Maroons are 12-3 against Crittenden.
The Lady Rockets advanced to the second round with a 3-2 defeat of Christian County in the nightcap Monday.
Madisonville dominated the match against the Lady Trojans, posting 38 kills compared to Webster’s six. The Lady Maroons also racked up 60 digs and 31 assists.
Assists leader Amya King added 30 to her season total in the match, bringing her tally to 782 for 2022.
Kendrea White led the offensive effort for MNHHS with 16 kills, bringing her team-leading total to 457. She also posted 14 digs in the win.
Kaitlyn Orange paced the Lady Maroons defensively with 16 digs, tacking on 11 kills and six aces to her night.
Arian Gregory added 15 digs.
