Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.