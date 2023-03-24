The Lady Maroons remain undefeated after knocking off Logan County 13-7 on Thursday.
Mackenzie Stoltz took the circle for Madisonville and held Logan County scoreless in the first inning.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Serving Madisonville and
Hopkins County, KY.
Since 1917
270-824-3300
Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 24, 2023 @ 9:32 pm
The Lady Maroons remain undefeated after knocking off Logan County 13-7 on Thursday.
Mackenzie Stoltz took the circle for Madisonville and held Logan County scoreless in the first inning.
Zoe Davis started off the bottom of the first for the Lady Maroons with a double to right, advancing to third on a fielder’s choice by Kaydence Seargant. Brenna Sherman then smacked a two run ground ball single to left, giving Madisonville the lead. Sherman would score from third on a Mackenzie Stoltz sacrifice fly to center and then Jaycee Noffsinger knocked one over the fence to give the Lady Maroons a 4-0 lead.
Logan County put one on the board in the top of the second to trail the Lady Maroons 4-1 going into the bottom of the second. The Lady Maroons added another run in the second inning off a double by Sherman that scored Davis from third base to make it 5-1.
The Lady Cougars rallied in the top of the third to pull within one of the Lady Maroons at 5-4, but Chloe Young would give Madisonville a little breathing room with a two run double in the bottom half to make it 7-4.
Logan would tie it up at 7-7 with a three run homer in the top of the fifth inning, but the Lady Maroons weren’t having it. Kennedy Justice led off the bottom half with a double. Then Davis sent a fly ball to center that was mishandled, scoring one. The Lady Cougars then intentionally walked Sherman, bringing up Young. She smacked a double to left, scoring two more runs to make it 10-7.
From there the Lady Maroons held the Lady Cougars in check, adding three more runs of their own to take a 13-7 win.
Mackenzie Stoltz got the win for the Lady Maroons, she allowed only three hits and seven runs over four innings, and had eight strikeouts.
The Lady Maroons had 13 runs, 14 hits, and made two errors in the game.
Davis and Sherman were perfect at the plate. Davis was 4-for-4 with a walk, while Sherman was 3-for-3 with two walks. Young and Jaycee Noffsinger each had two hits. Seargent, Addy Prow and Justice all had one it.
RBI: Davis (4), Young (4), Sherman (3), Seargent (1), Stoltz (1), Noffsinger (1)
2B: Young (2), Seargent, Sherman, Justice, Davis
HR: Noffsinger
Logan 0 1 3 0 3 0 0 — 7
Madisonville 4 1 0 2 3 3 — 13
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.