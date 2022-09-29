Monday night the Lady Maroons knocked off the University Heights Lady Blazers to make it three in a row with the soccer season winding down.
Madisonville-North Hopkins was led by Madison Hill with three goals and two assists. Lillie Carman had two goals and three assists for the night and Kennedy Justice had one goal and one assist and Kailey Barber finished the game with one goal for the Lady Maroons. Goalie Riley Seaton finished the night with a total of three saves in the game.
With the win the Lady Maroons are 7-8-1 with tonight’s game in Owensboro against the Lady Devils as their last regular season game.
The Lady Maroons have already locked up the regular season district title. With only three teams in the district, that means Madisonville advances straight to the 7th District Championship next Thursday in Caldwell County at 5:30 p.m.
That also gives them an automatic spot in the Region 2 tournament.
