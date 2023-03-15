Madisonville-North Hopkins dropped a pair of games this week to start their 2023 campaign 0-2, losing to Bowling Green’s Greenwood on the road before falling to Webster County at home.
Madisonville 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1
Greenwood 0 0 0 6 0 5 — 11
The Maroons worked their way through their bullpen in their first game of the season, with five different pitchers spending time on the mound as they tried to get something going.
Tomas Olvera was first up. The junior worked his way through three scoreless innings to start the game, giving up just two hits and no runs while striking out two.
In the Bottom of the fourth Madisonville brought in Evan Lear to relieve Olvera. With the Maroons committing a number of errors in the inning, Lear gave up three hits and five runs (unearned) to give Greenwood a 5-0 lead. Aidan Arp then entered the game in relief, getting out of the inning 6-0.
The Maroons managed to get on the board in the top of the sixth after Maroon Freshman Cadence Gibson punched one toward right field for a sacrifice fly to score Ryder Sandidge from third to make it 6-1. Greenwood put the game away in the bottom of the sixth by adding five more runs to take the win 11-1.
Evan Lear took the loss for the Maroons he lasted two-thirds of a inning and allowed three hits and five runs. Arp went 1.2 innings, allowing two hits and two earned runs. Lane Faulk allowed no huts and two earned runs, while Mathew Yates gave up one hit and one run.
Ryder Sandidge was 1-for-2 at the plate, getting the only hit for the Maroons. Cadence Gibson had Madisonville’s only RBI.
SB: C. Gibson
Webster 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 — 6
Madisonville 0 0 0 0 3 0 2 — 5
On Tuesday the Maroons Hosted Webster County, coming up just short of after trailing 6-0 to lose 6-5.
Candence Gipson started the gam on the mound for the Maroons and quickly went to work, giving up no hits and striking out five through 3.2 innings.
Eighth grader A.J. Hogart entered the game in relief in the top of the fifth, walking the first three batters he face. The Trojans took advantage of several errors in the field and a wild pitch, adding six runs in the inning to go ahead 6-0.
The Maroons rallied in the bottom of the sixth. Candence Gibson drew a walk and later scored off a shot to right field by Ryder Sandidge. By the end of the inning Maroons Tomas Olvera, and Ryder Sandidge all made it around the bases to cut the Trojans lead to 6-3.
Pitching in relief, Xzavier Martin held the Trojans in check through the top of the sixth and seventh innings, allowing just two hits and striking out five, setting up one final chance at a comeback for the Maroons in their final at bat.
Martin walked to start the inning, with a single by Sandidge and a walk by Evan Wilson loading the bases. Gibson hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Martin, then Sandidage came home as the Trojans tried to catch Gibson stealing second. Hogart then grounded out to short, bringing the game to a 6-5 ending with Webster County on top.
AJ Hogart took the loss for the Maroons he went one and one-third innings, allowed six runs and one hit. Gibson gave up no hits and struck out three through three innings, and Martin gave up two hits and struck out five through two.
Sandidge led the Maroons with two hits in three at bats. Hogart and Tanner Bess had one hit each. Bess had two RBIs, while Sandidge and Hogart each recorded one.
SB: C. Gibson (2), A. Hogart, R. Sandidge
