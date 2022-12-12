On Monday night, Madisonville-North Hopkins blew passed Dawson Springs to collect their fifth win of the season in a one-sided 93-35 victory over the Lady Panthers.

The Lady Maroons put up 29 in the first quarter, with Destiny Whitsell leading the way with eight. By halftime Madisonville had extended their lead to 58-19.

