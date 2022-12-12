On Monday night, Madisonville-North Hopkins blew passed Dawson Springs to collect their fifth win of the season in a one-sided 93-35 victory over the Lady Panthers.
The Lady Maroons put up 29 in the first quarter, with Destiny Whitsell leading the way with eight. By halftime Madisonville had extended their lead to 58-19.
In the second half the Lady Panthers only managed to add 13 more with Madisonville winning 93-15.
The Lady Maroons where led by Destiny Whitsell with 17 points. She went eight for eight from the field. Riley Sword would also finish with 17, going seven of eight from two point land. Emilee Hallum finished with 14, Jaycee Noffsinger had 13, Bailey Bryant added 11, SaNya Carney added eight, Brylee Baumgardner had six, Kailey Barber had five, and Katelyn McGowan had two.
The Lady Panthers where led by Abby Ward and Gracie Harper both finished with 13 points in the game.
The Lady Maroons hosted the Lady Storm last night after press time.
