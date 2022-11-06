Friday night in front of a home crowd at Madisonville-North Hopkins, the Maroons took care of business by thumping Warren Central in the opening round of the Class 4A 2022 UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals.
The Maroons took control early, scoring on the opening drive on a quarterback keeper by Anias Mitchell. Ivan Juarez booted in the PAT to give Madisonville a 7-0 lead. Warren Central would answer on the next drive but failed on a two point conversion to make it 7-6.
In the second quarter the Maroons would once again punch it into the endzone with 9:31 left on the clock to add six points to the board, but a blocked PAT made it 13-6. North scored again when Lajuan McAdoo bulldozed his way into the endzone for six, but then failed on a two point conversion for a 19-6 lead.
Warren Central caught a break after Mitchell coughed it up around the 45 yard marker, and the Dragons ran it back 65 yards to the endzone, once again failing to convert the two point conversion with 2:24 left in the second quarter to make it 19-12.
The Maroons defense held the Dragons to 12 points in the first half but their offense wasn’t done and added cushion to their lead with 40 seconds left in the half. McAdoo found the end-zone for the second time of the game and the Maroons went into the half with a 25-12 lead.
Madisonville and Warren Central where both scoreless in the third quarter but North sealed the deal in the fourth quarter with touchdowns from McAdoo and Markezz Hightower for a 39-12 victory.
Maroon Quarterback Anias Mitchell went 7-12 on completions for 81 yards and rush for 72 yards and two touchdowns.
Lajuan McAdoo finished the night with 23 rushing attempts for 153 yards and three touchdowns. Markezz Hightower had 15 rushing attempts for 91 yards and one touchdown. Lane Bowles finished with 52 yards on the ground .
As a team the Maroons had 385 rushing yards and 81 passing yards for the win.
With the win the Maroons advance to the next round where they will travel to Bowling Green on Friday to face Warren East. The Raiders come into the contest perfect on the season at 11-0, including a 46-0 win over Hopkins County Central last Friday. The winner of this contest will face the winner of a match-up between Logan County and Hopkinsville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.