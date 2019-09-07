The Madisonville North Hopkins High School football team stayed perfect Friday night, handling Daviess County 52-15 in their home opener.
Jeriah Hightower exploded for 275 yards with five touchdowns off just 17 carries to lead the offensive explosion as the Maroons improved to 3-0 on the year.
"It's a good performance from the guys tonight, not much you can complain about," said North head coach Jay Burgett. "I can't remember the last time we scored 50 points. Jeriah (Hightower) had it going tonight, Deljuan Johnson caught a touchdown pass, Hayden (Reynolds) had the offense moving."
The offense finished the night producing 432 total yards with 395 of them coming through the ground.
"We have such a strong brotherhood. We are all working for each other right now," said Hightower. "We are feeding off each other, and the offensive line is opening holes for me, and it's working."
Through the opening three games, Hightower has rushed for 687 yards and nine touchdowns.
"To have almost 700 yards already is amazing, but it's testament to the offensive line, and he is the type of guy that will give them credit," said Burgett. " We want to be more 60/40 with a run-pass distribution, but tonight it was more like 70/30. When he is going like this, you just have to let him run."
Hightower got the show started form the first possession, breaking out for a 51-yard touchdown run to put the Maroons up 6-0 off the very first play. The kick made it 7-0.
Daviess County responded three plays later with a 63-yard run that gutted the Maroons defense right up the middle. The score tied the game at 7-7 but proved to be the one of the few highlights the Panthers had on the night.
The Maroons' defense stepped up their next time out forcing an intentional grounding in the endzone for a safety to make up for the mistake and continued it the rest of the night, shutting down Daviess and opening the door for the offense to take over.
"We had great start defensively tonight. We just have to stop giving up that one big play," said Burgett. "Those things are going to happen with our aggressive style, but we have 19 seniors on this team, and they know how to handle the different situations.
Nick Grant completed a fourth down fake punt conversion on the ensuing possession, and Hightower capped off the play with an 11-yard scoring run to bring back the momentum fully on the home sideline as North led 16-7.
Yet, Hightower's night wasn't close to being finish. He would add a third touchdown before halftime with a 64-yard scamper to put up the Maroons up 22-7 and started up the running clock by slamming home two more scorea from five yards out in the first three minutes from halftime.
In the fourth, the Maroons still found themselves catching success rotating in their younger players to close out the victory. Lajuan MacAdoo made it 52-7 with a touchdown run and had a freshman produced the highlight of the night with a huge hit that forced a fumble and brought the whole sideline to life.
"This is really a brotherhood," said Hightower. "We are always picking on the young guys in practice, but to see them succeed in the game just gets everyone going."
Daviess found some life again near the end, getting the longest rush of the game with a 77-yard touchdown run, but it was too little too late.
Next up for the Maroons will be their third road game of the season Friday when they travel to face Christian County at 7 p.m.
