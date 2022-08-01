The Madisonville North-Hopkins Maroons golf team hit the course last week to get their 2022 season underway.
Last Monday the Maroons traveled to Owensboro to compete in a 24 team field at Ben Hawes Golf Course. Madisonville claimed a third place finish in the match.
On Wednesday the Maroons competed in the Hopkins Central Invitational at the Madisonville Country Club, grabbing another third place team finish. Gavin Sheets led the Maroons’ efforts, finishing tied for sixth with a 74, three-over par, while Ben Dickerson was tied for tenth with a 76.
On Saturday the Maroons hosted their annual MNHHS Invitational Tournament, finishing second place in the event, just two strokes out of the lead.
