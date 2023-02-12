After claiming the regular season district title on Thursday night, the Maroons wasted no time and moment, welcoming Muhlenberg County to town with a loss on Friday night. Although Madisonville claimed a comfortable 12 point victory in the contest, that only tells half the story, with the Mustangs actually control the game for most of the first three quarters.
Marcus Eaves drew first blood for the Maroons, earning three the old fashioned way after nailing a shot on a foul and sinking the bonus. But the Mustangs proved to be no push over, battling Madisonville to a 7-7 tie with three minutes left in the opening quarter. By the buzzer Muhlenberg County had edged their way out to a 13-12 lead.
The second quarter went pretty much the same, with the two teams matching each other shot for shot. By the time the smoke had cleared, Muhlenberg County headed into the locker room with a narrow 28-26 lead.
Coming back from the locker room, the third period started the same way the first half had gone, with the Mustangs maintaining a slight lead over the Maroons. Muhlenberg County pulled out as far as a four point lead during the period, with Madisonville never letting things get out of reach. They battled their way back to a 40-40 tie right at the two minute mark.
The momentum shift came with 0:49 left on the clock in the third. Madisonville’s DeAaron Watkins broke for a dunk with just one defender. The ball rebounded off the rim, hit the back board and fell back through the basket to give the Maroons a 42-40 lead.
In the Fourth quarter the Maroons started pulling away from the Mustangs and with under four minutes left on the clock the Maroons had a 49-43 lead. The Maroons went on to hold Muhlenberg County to six points in the fourth quarter to win the game 59-46.
Marcus Eaves led the Maroons with 18 points, DeAaron Watkins had 14, Brayden Butler finished with eight, Tre Carney had seven, Montae Ratcliff had five, Destin Cheirs finished with four, LaJuan McAdoo had two, and Javion Martin had one point in the game.
