Montae Ratcliff

Maroons Montea Ratcliff with a layup last week against the Storm. Ratcliff has earn some valuable minutes this year for Madisonville-North Hopkins.

 by TJ Brasher/Sports reporter/tbrasher@the-messenger.com

After claiming the regular season district title on Thursday night, the Maroons wasted no time and moment, welcoming Muhlenberg County to town with a loss on Friday night. Although Madisonville claimed a comfortable 12 point victory in the contest, that only tells half the story, with the Mustangs actually control the game for most of the first three quarters.

Marcus Eaves drew first blood for the Maroons, earning three the old fashioned way after nailing a shot on a foul and sinking the bonus. But the Mustangs proved to be no push over, battling Madisonville to a 7-7 tie with three minutes left in the opening quarter. By the buzzer Muhlenberg County had edged their way out to a 13-12 lead.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.