Monday night Madisonville-North Hopkins hosted the Hopkinsville Tiger in what started out lookin like a win for the Maroons (14-4), but the Tigers (6-11) used a big fourth quarter comeback to upset the home team 65-60.
The Tigers hit the board first on a pair of free throws by Antonio Williams. That small 2-0 lead held until the 4:27 mark, when Brayden Butler drove to the basket and passed to Destin Cheirs for a layup to tie the game at 2-2.
From there Madisonville got things going, taking a 24-14 lead into the locker room.
In the third period the Tigers began to claw their way back into it, outscoring Madisonville 20-15 in the third period. Madisonville headed to the final eight minutes still clutching to a 39-34 lead.
In the final quarter of play the Maroons found themselves down and a few technical fouls later the game got away from North. The Tigers outpaced the Maroons 31-11 in the final quarter to take an upset 65-50 win.
Marcus Eaves led the Maroon with 18 points, DeAaron Watkins had 15, Destin Cheirs finished with eight, LaJuan McAdoo had four, Brayden Butler had three, and Tre Carney finished with two points in the game.
