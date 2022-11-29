Madisonville-North Hopkins opened their basketball season in style on Tuesday night, defeating Heritage Christian 66-18 on the road.
Much of the off season buzz has centered around the big man Marcus Eaves who transferred from Hopkins Central to North in the spring, and he didn’t disappoint, turning in 25 points to lead the Maroons during his debut performance in maroon.
The Maroons defense controlled the game holding the Warriors to only 13 points in the first half. The second half didn’t get any better for the Warriors as the Maroons held them to only 5 points in the second half of the game.
Madisonville lead 17-8 after the first quarter, and then turned in a 26 point second box to jump out to 43-13 by the break. Eaves turned in 23 of his 25 points before halftime.
Offensively the Warriors defense was no match for the Maroons. Marcus Eaves led Madisonville with 25 points, DeAaron Watkins added 10 points and Maverick Peyton finished with seven. Eaves hit four threes and was three-of-four from the free-throw line. Watkins led the Maroons at the charity stripe, hitting all four shots from the line.
The Maroons next game will be December 3rd against Webster County in the 6th/7th District Shootout at Hopkins County Central.
