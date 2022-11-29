Madisonville-North Hopkins opened their basketball season in style on Tuesday night, defeating Heritage Christian 66-18 on the road.

Much of the off season buzz has centered around the big man Marcus Eaves who transferred from Hopkins Central to North in the spring, and he didn’t disappoint, turning in 25 points to lead the Maroons during his debut performance in maroon.

