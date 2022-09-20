The Lady Maroons looked to get back on track after a three game skid, and they did just that, beating the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers 5-0 on Monday night.
Lillie Carman led the Lady Maroons with two goals and three assist while teammate Kennedy Justice added two goals and one assist. Anna Sampson was credited with one assist in the win. Goalie Riley Seaton had two saves.
With the win the Lady Maroons are 5-8-1 on the season.
