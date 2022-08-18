Madisonville North Hopkins boys cross country team competed in the Kentucky/Indiana Border Clash on Tuesday August 16 at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro.
The event featured 15 teams from across Kentucky and southern Indiana.
Madisonville's Drew Burden was the highest finishing Maroon in the meet, claiming the third spot overall with a time of 16:36.34.
The rest of the field included:
Maddox Knight finished sixth with a time of 16:49.49
Lucas Offutt finished 26th with a time of 17:54.32
Dakota Evans finished 27th with a time of 17:55.09
Broderick Duncan finished 47th with a time of 18:54.25
Gavin Beard finished 84th with a time of 20:30.54
Luka Celik finished 101st with a time of 21:04.55
Mitchell Mayes finished 150th win a time of 23:27.25
The Maroons are next scheduled to run tomorrow at the Central Kentucky Run for the Gold in Elizabethtown, and then they will host their annual Madisonville Classic meet next Saturday at North-Hopkins.
