Tuesday the Lady Maroons traveled to Daviess County to take on the Lady Panthers but failed to overcome a first quarter deficit, taking a 47-55 loss.
In the first quarter the Lady Maroons put up 11 points on the Lady Panthers with Destiny Whitsell, Riley Sword, and Amari Lovan hitting the boards early in the game. The Lady Panthers didn’t stay quiet and outscored Madisonville to grab a 18-11 lead by the end of the quarter.
Destiny Whitsell led the charge for Madisonville in the second by knocking down five of six from the charity stripe. The Lady Maroons outscored the Lady Panthers 14-13 to cut the lead to six but at the half the Lady Maroons still trailed Daviess County 31-25.
Coming back from halftime Madisonville struggled offensively but managed to add 10 points to their total. The Lady Panthers stretched their lead over Madisonville by scoring 15 in the third and took a 46-35 lead into the final quarter.
Both teams struggled in the fourth quarter but the Lady Maroons managed to outscore Daviess County 12-9 but fell short of the win 47-55.
Amari Lovan led the Lady Maroons with 17 points, going three for three at the line. Destiny Whitsell had 15 in the game and went five of seven from the charity stripe, Riley Sword finished with 10, Jaycee Noffsinger had three, and Emilee Hallum had two.
The Lady Maroons will travel to face the Storm tonight for the District Title.
