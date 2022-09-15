Thursday the Lady Maroons took their third loss in a row, falling to Owensboro Catholic 6-0.
The Lady Maroons had two shots to the net but Owensboro Catholic Lady Aces goalie Abby Payne blocked both attempts.
North goalie Riley Seaton had six saves for the game. With the loss the Lady Maroons fall to 4-8-1 on the season.
The Lady Maroons will travel next to Hopkinsville on the 19th to face the Lady Tigers.
