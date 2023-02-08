Tuesday night the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons traveled to Lyon County with high hopes of containing the Lyon’s Travis Perry, one of the most sought after basketball recruits in Kentucky. The Maroons were unsuccessful in their efforts and recorded their eighth loss of the season 75-58.
Travis Perry currently sets third in the state in total scoring with 736 points and a 30.7 PPG average. The senior, who has fielded offers from multiple colleges included the University of Kentucky, is considered one of the state’s top basketball prospects and has been on the radar of every high school coach in Kentucky this year.
Perry set the pace for Lyon County, leading the way with 11 of the Lyons 29 first quarter points. The Maroons struggled to keep up but managed to grab 14 to head into the second period trailing 29-14.
The Maroons managed to hold Perry to eight in the second quarter, but his teammates matched him with eight of their own. The Maroons managed just 13 in the quarter to head to the locker room down 45-27.
The Maroons matched up against the Lyons better after the break. Marcus Eaves, Tre Carney, and DeAaron Watkins combined for 15 points in the third, but Lyon County still managed to post 16 to take a 61-42 lead into the final frame.
The Maorons finally found their footing in the fourth quarter, going on to outscore the Lyons 16-12, but Lyon County’s big first quarter left the game out of reach. Lyon County took the win 75-58.
Marcus Eaves led the Maroons with 25 points, nailed five of nine from the line. DeAaron Watkins had 12, Tre Carney finished with eight, Brayden Butler had seven, Devonte Wilkes had three, Javion Martin finished with two, and Lajuan McAdoo had one point in the game.
Perry scored 33 for the Lyons.
The Maroons will take a short trip down the road to face cross-county rival Hopkins County Central for the regular season district title tonight. The winner will face Dawson Springs in the opening round of the 7th District Tournament.
