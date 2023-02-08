Tuesday night the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons traveled to Lyon County with high hopes of containing the Lyon’s Travis Perry, one of the most sought after basketball recruits in Kentucky. The Maroons were unsuccessful in their efforts and recorded their eighth loss of the season 75-58.

Travis Perry currently sets third in the state in total scoring with 736 points and a 30.7 PPG average. The senior, who has fielded offers from multiple colleges included the University of Kentucky, is considered one of the state’s top basketball prospects and has been on the radar of every high school coach in Kentucky this year.

