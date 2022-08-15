Madisonville traveled to Warren County on Saturday to face the Purples of Bowling Green High School. Things didn’t go the way the 2-0 Maroons had hoped as they left Hilltopper Country on the wrong end of a 5-1 loss to take their first loss of the season.
The Purple drew first blood just five minutes into the match to go up 1-0, and never looked back.
Eli Redpath scored the only goal for the Maroons on the night off the assist of Sam Dodds.
Madisonville sat at 2-1 after the match. They traveled to face Paducah Tilghman last night with the completion of that contest coming after press time.
Tonight the Maroons will play the third of five consecutive road games when they meet the Daviess County Red Devils in Owensboro at 7 p.m.
