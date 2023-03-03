Madisonville-North Hopkins’ hopes for a shot at another regional championship and a return to the KHSAA State Tournament were dashed on Thursday night in front of a packed house on Don Parson Court when the Maroons fell 51-49 to the Hopkinsville Tigers.
The first quarter of Thursday night’s game could very easily be split into two halves.
The Maroons won the jump ball, but were unable to get on the board. The Tigers likewise failed to convert on their first possession. The game stayed scoreless until the 7:16 mark when Marcus Eaves faked a drive for the basket, then pulled up for a jump shot from the free throw line to put Madisonville ahead 2-0. Hopkinsville quickly tied the game up and it stayed that way until the six minutes mark, when Christopher Watkins was fouled while in the process of making a bank shot from down low. He went to the line and earned a three the old fashion way, putting the Maroons ahead 5-2. Lajuan McAdoo would nail a three from the corner to cap a 6-0 run that put the 6-0 run that put Madisonville ahead 8-2 just before the four minutes mark.
In the second half of the first quarter, the Tigers staged a comeback, slowly reeling the Maroons back in, finally taking an 11-10 lead with 2:10 left. They stretched that out to a three point lead before Madisonville fought their way back, retaking the lead with just 7.6 seconds left on a pair of free throws by Watkins to make it 14-13.
In the first thirty seconds of the second quarter, Marcus Eaves hit one of three free throws to make it 15-13, then the Tigers answered with a quick inbound and drive down the court to tie it at 15-15. A three by Eaves would put Madisonville back on top at 18-15, and that was exactly where the score would stay for the next three minutes, until a Hopkinsville three tied it up with 4:10 left in the half. Eaves would get sent to the line twice more, going three-for-four to put the Maroons back on top at 21-20. The Tigers would again retake the lead, and this time Tre Carney went to the line and went one-for-two to tie it up at 22-all. Hopkinsville would foul Eaves again with just 4.5 seconds left in the half, and the senior didn’t disappoint, nailing a pair from the line to give Madisonville a 24-22 lead headed into the break.
Coming out of the locker room, both teams went scoreless for the first 90 seconds of the second half. Hopkinsville then put together a 4-0 run that fav them a two point lead at 26-24. Destin Cheirs hit two shots from the line to tie it up, but the Tigers quickly scored to retake the lead. Watklins hit a layup to once again tie the game, this time at 28-28. The Tigers quickly pulled back ahead by two. Watkins had a chance to tie it up from the line, but missed one of two free-throws to make it 30-29. He soon redeemed himself, however, when he went back to the line and sank a pair to give the Maroons a 31-30 lead. Hopkinsville again quickly scored, pulling ahead 32-21, a score that held up for the rest of the quarter.
Eaves opened the fourth quarter with an inside jumper to give the Maroons a 33-32 lead. Just seconds later he would grab a defensive board and dish off to Watkins who went in for a dunk that gave Madisonville a 35-32 lead. Hopkinsville would tie it up with a three, only to have Cheirs put Madisonville back in the lead at 37-35 on the next possession. Watkins then went to the line, hitting a pair to give the Maroons their biggest lead of the night at 39-35. The Tigers slowly clawed their way back, tying it up at the free throw line with five minutes left. With 4:20 left in the game, Hopkinsville jumped ahead 41-39. They would extend that to 44-39 before sending Eaves to the line, where he hit two. A few scoreless plays later Carney hit a layup to pull the Maroons to within one at 44-43. Eaves would then go to the line, going two-for-two to put Madisonville ahead 45-44, then get a fast break still which he converted to two, giving the Maroons a 47-44 lead with 1:54 to go.
With just 25 seconds left in the game, McAdoo hit a free throws to give the Maroons a 48-46 lead. Hopkinsville hit one from the line with 18 seconds left to make it 48-47, Madisonville. McAdoo went back to the line, hitting one-of-two to go ahead 49-47 with just eleven seconds left.
The Maroons fouled Hopkinsville’s DeRtaurius Leavell on a layup with ten seconds left in the game. The ball fell, tying the game at 49-49, and Leavell sank his free throw to put the Tigers in front at 50-49. Another late free throw would give Hopkinsville a 51-49 lead and then win.
“Not the outcome we were wanting but I’m Proud of my guys effort,” said head coach Jon Newton. “Hard fought, physical game. It seems like any time we play Hoptown the game comes down to the wire. Like most of the season our offense struggled at times. Our defense and rebounding kept us in that game, just couldn’t make enough shots to pull it out.”
The Maroons will lose an astounding eight seniors this season including Danye Fraizer, Nyeem Peyton, Brayden Butler, Tre Carney, Destin Cheirs, Marcus Eaves, Javion Martin and Lajuan McAdoo.
“I’m so proud of the eght seniors,” said Newton. “Danye, Nyeem, JV, Tre, Lajuan, DC, Brayden and Marcus are all going to go on and become great, successful men in our community and at the end of the day that is what is most important.”
The Maroons end the season at 22-10.
